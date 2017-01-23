Chris Gelinas Prepares to Mount Becken Collection

Chris Gelinas is getting ready to reveal his first collection for Becken, the women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, on Feb. 8, the eve of New York Fashion Week.

Gelinas was tapped as Becken’s creative director in the fall where he spearheads the design of all its seasonal collections. He continues to create his own designer collection, CG, which he launched three years ago.

Founded by entrepreneur Angela Beck, Becken’s roots come from Kentucky where Beck resides with her husband and five children on their thoroughbred farm, Gainesway, in Lexington. Becken combines the worlds of thoroughbred horses and the lifestyle that surrounds it. The company launched for the fall 2016 selling season, and has also sold resort 2017 and spring 2017 collections.

“Since our first meetings, Chris has really understood the foundation and authentic vision of the brand,” said Beck, chief executive officer and founder of Becken. “Through his design expertise, Chris has already defined our key style and refined it with his feminine interpretation, which will be shown with his first fall-winter 2017 collection.” The collection is manufactured in New York.

Beck described Becken as a “lifestyle, easy-to-wear brand.” She said that after having designers create the first three seasons, “I really needed to push

