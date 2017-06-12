Christie’s Plans Auction of Audrey Hepburn’s Personal Belongings

AUDREY AT TIFFANY’S: This fall, Christie’s will auction the personal collection of Audrey Hepburn including a dress designed by Hubert de Givenchy, an array of ballet flats and Cecil Beaton photographs. In addition to the Sept. 27 auction in London, there will be an online sale that will be open for bidding Sept. 19 through Oct. 3.

More than 24 years after her death, Hepburn remains iconic for her demure style, thanks in part to her longtime collaborator and good friend Givenchy. The actress suggested he be hired to design her wardrobe for “Sabrina,” which was her second film. On the block will be a robin’s egg blue cloqué silk cocktail dress with satin fringe that Givenchy designed for Hepburn for a 1966 editorial photo shoot with William Klein promoting “Two for the Road” with Albert Finney. Other emblems of her style — a Burberry trenchcoat and an assortment of her signature ballet flats — will also be up for bids, with starting estimates of $7,595 and nearly $1,900, respectively.

Christie’s knows firsthand how Hepburn’s fashion choices can drive sales soaring beyond estimates. In December 2006, a Givenchy-designed black satin evening dress the actress wore in the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

