Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Christie’s Plans Auction of Audrey Hepburn’s Personal Belongings

Christie’s Plans Auction of Audrey Hepburn’s Personal Belongings

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

AUDREY AT TIFFANY’S: This fall, Christie’s will auction the personal collection of Audrey Hepburn including a dress designed by Hubert de Givenchy, an array of ballet flats and Cecil Beaton photographs. In addition to the Sept. 27 auction in London, there will be an online sale that will be open for bidding Sept. 19 through Oct. 3.
More than 24 years after her death, Hepburn remains iconic for her demure style, thanks in part to her longtime collaborator and good friend Givenchy. The actress suggested he be hired to design her wardrobe for “Sabrina,” which was her second film. On the block will be a robin’s egg blue cloqué silk cocktail dress with satin fringe that Givenchy designed for Hepburn for a 1966 editorial photo shoot with William Klein promoting “Two for the Road” with Albert Finney. Other emblems of her style — a Burberry trenchcoat and an assortment of her signature ballet flats — will also be up for bids, with starting estimates of $7,595 and nearly $1,900, respectively.
Christie’s knows firsthand how Hepburn’s fashion choices can drive sales soaring beyond estimates. In December 2006, a Givenchy-designed black satin evening dress the actress wore in the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.