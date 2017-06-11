Coach Commissions Artist Arthur Peña for Dallas Installation

DOWN IN DALLAS: Coach wined and dined 50 Dallas fashion and art elites, influencers and philanthropists Thursday at The Joule Hotel. The teaser for the new, expanded store, opening June 30 at NorthPark Center, was also a celebration of the brand’s commission of work by Dallas artist Arthur Peña. It was the first such collaboration for Coach, and the artist created colorful abstract murals for three branded billboard-like banners around town plus an exhibition that runs through early July in the mall. NorthPark is known for its museum-quality collection of modern and contemporary art, and Dallas is a hotbed of contemporary art collectors.

“We were trying to find a way to be locally relevant, to cut through,” said Coach North America marketing director Alexis Kirk. “We wanted to do [the artwork] in the community and then bring it back to the center.”

Dallas Contemporary exhibition director and senior curator Justine Ludwig linked Peña with the brand. “Stuart Vevers [Coach’s creative director] brings art and music together in a really beautiful way, and that’s what Arthur does in his practice,” she said, noting Peña’s openings regularly feature a band. “Thank you, Coach, for having faith in Dallas-based talent.”

Guests included Lynn McBee, Jane Aldridge, Michelle Nussbaumer, Maxine

