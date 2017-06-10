Breaking News
Design Students Get Political at London Graduate Fashion Week

LONDON — Graduate Fashion Week was dominated by politics, in the tone of the collections on show and students’ statements.
The five-day event took place this year at East London’s Truman Brewery and showcased the work of students from more than 30 U.K. universities. It wrapped with a Gala Awards Show that highlighted the work of the top 25 students.
London’s latest terrorist attack, which saw eight people die, took place as the showcase was happening, as did the country’s national general election, which ended with a hung Parliament and a weakened Conservative prime minister.
At the start of the showcase, Mark Newton-Jones, the charity’s chairman, was defiant in the face of the terrorist attack. “This is exactly what we should be doing – carrying on with life,” he said.
Graduates voiced their views about the state of British society with slogans printed all over their garments. Lauren McArthur, a design student from the University of Creative Arts Rochester, printed phrases such as “I’m Lost” on girly, pastel-hued dresses, while Sarah Rafferty from Nottingham Trent University splashed words such as “Woe to the Rich” or “Money is Power” on oversized pinstripe suits for men.

Looks by Irene D’Antonio 
Courtesy Photo

“It’s not something that we used to see

