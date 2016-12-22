Designers Pay Tribute to Franca Sozzani of Vogue Italia on Instagram

Fashion exponents are paying tribute on Instagram to the legendary editor in chief of Vogue Italia Franca Sozzani, who passed away in Milan on Thursday at the age of 66. Designers like Donatella Versace, Riccardo Tisci, Anthony Vaccarello, Giambattista Valli and Marco De Vincenzo, among others, shared pictures and memories on the social media.

Givenchy’s Tisci posted an Instagram saying: “I am heartbroken about my dear friend @francasozzani1 gone too soon. My heart is with all of your loved ones. Today would have been our usual Christmas dinner, where you would be the most beautiful and funny host. Your spirit, your kindness and gentle soul will be missed in this world forever. My dear friend Franca, you were one of my very first supporters and I honor your memory today and every day to come, you will always stay in my heart, as I am sure you will stay in the one of everyone who really knew you. How lucky they are, to have you in heaven. LOVE YOU @francasozzani1 and MAY YOU REST IN PEACE.”

Giambattista Valli echoed the sentiment. “I will miss you my favorite blonde Princess, I will miss you as the beautiful human being, as an inspiration and

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…