Dior Retrospective Generates Buzz in Australia

SYDNEY — The Christian Dior retrospective at the National Gallery of Victoria is shaping up to be one of the 156-year-old Melbourne gallery’s most successful fashion exhibitions ever.

To run from August 27 to November 7 and timed to coincide with Dior’s 70th anniversary celebrations, “The House of Dior: Seventy Years of Haute Couture” showcases over 220 haute couture garments, toiles, sketches and photographs from 1947 through 2017 and includes 140 fully dressed mannequins.

Curated by NGV senior curator of fashion and textiles Katie Somerville and designed by NGV senior exhibition designer Peter King, the exhibition covers 20,075 square feet of floor space and features seven sections that document the early years under Christian Dior through to the six creative directors who succeeded him, the house codes, accessories and perfumes.

“The Atelier” section highlights the artisanship of couture and for the show’s first and final weeks will feature two staff members from Dior’s atelier tailleur presenting a live demonstration of the construction of a Bar jacket and interacting with the public.

The “Dior and Australia” section celebrates the brand’s long links Down Under, with a particular emphasis on the David Jones department store chain.

In 1947 David Jones showed four dresses from Dior’s first collection in a

