Donald Robertson Celebrates New Book, “Donald”, in London

AMERICAN HUSTLE: “Somebody told me tonight that this book is just a very expensive business card,” joked Donald Robertson, signing copies of his book, “Donald – The Book,” at its launch at Maison Assouline on Piccadilly in London Friday night. “And it really is, it’s got all my stuff in it so I don’t even need to hustle [for work] so much anymore.”

Robertson — Estée Lauder’s creative director who is famous for his handpainted handbags and his Instagram account, Drawbertson, where he posts images of his fashion-centric artworks to over 190,000 followers — came to the book deal with Assouline through less-than orthodox means.

“I was at Bergdorf’s, standing there painting on bags, and I was, like, ‘I want a book cover; I want a book [deal]. I’m just going to paint on the Valentino book.’ So I just started painting on the covers, put my name on it, but it said Valentino on the side, so I put the hashtag, ‘Kiss My Assouline’. Totally without permission and I was selling them for about $2,800 on the shop floor.”

A phone call from Assouline founder Prosper Assouline followed. “I thought he was going to tell me to stop but he said, ‘Dude,

