Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Donald Robertson Fetes New Book, ‘Donald’ in London

Donald Robertson Fetes New Book, ‘Donald’ in London

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

AMERICAN HUSTLE: “Somebody told me tonight that this book is just a very expensive business card,” joked Donald Robertson, signing copies of his book, “Donald — The Book,” at its launch at Maison Assouline on Piccadilly Street in London Friday night. “And it really is, it’s got all my stuff in it so I don’t even need to hustle [for work] so much anymore.”
Robertson — Estée Lauder’s creative director who is famous for his hand-painted handbags and his Instagram account @drawbertson, where he posts images of his fashion-centric artworks to over 190,000 followers — came to the book deal with Assouline through less-than-orthodox means.
“I was at Bergdorf’s, standing there painting on bags, and I was, like, ‘I want a book cover; I want a book [deal]. I’m just going to paint on the Valentino book.’ So I just started painting on the covers, put my name on it, but it said Valentino on the side, so I put the hashtag, ‘Kiss My Assouline.’ Totally without permission and I was selling them for about $2,800 on the shop floor.”
A phone call from Assouline founder Prosper Assouline followed. “I thought he was going to tell me to stop but he said, ‘Dude, let’s

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.