Duchess of Cambridge Attends Christmas Church Service in Englefield, England

FAMILY AFFAIR: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge broke with tradition and spent Christmas with the Middleton family for the first time, attending a Christmas service at St. Mark’s Church near the duchess’ hometown, in Englefield, Berkshire.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte also joined the royal couple at the service, for the first time.
The duchess wore a Hobbs fitted burgundy coat with a fur collar and leather trim. Princess Charlotte was dressed in a dark coat and matching burgundy tights while Prince George wore a double-breasted gray topcoat with velvet trim.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a Hobbs coat and Princess Charlotte 
SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The young royals have been keeping busy throughout the holiday period. Most recently, they attended the Christmas party for the youth charity “Heads Together,” which supports children with mental health issues.
In past years the royal couple has spent Christmas day at the Queen’s country home at Sandringham. The Queen, who recently revealed that she will be passing on some of her patronages to younger members of the royal family, did not attend the traditional Christmas service as she is recovering from a heavy cold, as is her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

