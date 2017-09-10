Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Eugenia Kim Marks 20th Anniversary With First NYFW Presentation

Eugenia Kim Marks 20th Anniversary With First NYFW Presentation

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 10 mins ago

Accessories veteran Eugenia Kim marked her brand’s 20th anniversary as a novice at New York Fashion Week.
The brand held its first fashion week presentation at Pier 59 studios on Saturday, presenting a gaggle of models dressed in high-cut swimsuits — accessorized with Eugenia Kim hats, shoes and bags.
Kim said after 20 years, it finally made sense to hold a presentation given her label’s recent expansion from solely a hat business to one that offers shoes and bags as well.
“I feel like it’s hard as an accessories brand if you are only showing things in still life — it’s hard to bring it to life. But now that we have hats and shoes and bags we can create a full look. I think it’s a moment for us to reemerge and change people’s understanding of us as an accessories brand,” the designer noted.
Kim launched shoes in 2014, while bags were introduced for spring 2017.
The designer said between 60 and 70 percent of her business is presently dedicated to hats, while the remainder is nearly evenly split between shoes and bags. She hopes that ratio will level out in coming seasons.
Kim greatly expanded her bag offering for spring — growing it from

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.