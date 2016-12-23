Exclusive: Fashion Designers Reimagine the Santa Hat

In the spirit of the holiday season, WWD asked designers to imagine their own versions of Santa’s droopy, fuzzy cap. Some designers stuck to tradition, updating Saint Nick’s signature red pom-pom with their own unique flourish. Others dreamt up bright flower crowns, tweed newsboy caps and even balaclavas that are anything but ho-ho-hum.
