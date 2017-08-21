Breaking News
Frank Everett Returns to Sotheby’s in Expanded Role

Frank Everett is back at Sotheby’s.
Everett, a pied piper of New York’s jewelry scene — oft spotted at glitzy events at the invitation of bejeweled clients — has returned to the auction house after a brief stint as Graff’s U.S. sales president.
Everett’s homecoming sees him taking up new responsibilities as senior vice president, sales director for Sotheby’s luxury division. While previously only responsible for jewelry, he will now help expand the auction house’s luxury group — including jewelry, watches, wine, cars and “experiences.” Sotheby’s is also looking to get into the fashion game and has begun exploring how sales might include clothing, fashion jewelry and accessories.
The auction house officially unveiled a designated luxury division earlier this year. Before that, its component departments operated autonomously.
Said Everett in a statement: “After briefly turning back to retail I realized my talents and my passion truly align with auction. My favorite part of the job at Sotheby’s revolves around telling the stories about the works of art and the people who cared for them — from the personal collection of Mrs. Paul Mellon to the fascinating history revealed in the Stotesbury Emerald.
“I’m excited that my role will now cross the entire Luxury & Lifestyle

