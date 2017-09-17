Breaking News
Front Row at Topshop Unique RTW Spring 2018

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 19 mins ago

The front row at Topshop was its usual celeb fear, drawing both Moss sisters, actor Zawe Ashton, singer Ella Eyre and fellow British model Sam Rollinson.
Before the show, model Lottie chatted about taking it easy during the day and going full throttle at night, “This is actually only my second show, so I’ve been taking it pretty easy, but the parties have been so much fun. They all blur into one, but the i-D party was really good.”
Rollinson said the Topshop show is the highlight of her fashion week, enthusing that “I’ve only really been in them so it’s quite nice to be on the other side.” Hoping to find something to wear, the model added, “I want to see loads of sequins and short dresses that I can wear out, that’s my vibe, that’s what I’m going for.”
Ashton hoped to see varied types of femininity on the catwalk, “I feel like this is the new age for modern women and femininity being lots of different things.” Talking about her own fashion film, from her show “Random Acts” on Channel 4, Ashton spoke of the excitement it still holds, “it’s an experimental film show open to fashion film, music, video

