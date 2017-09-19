Front Row At Versus RTW Spring 2018

VIDEO STAR: Lottie Moss looks set to join the ranks in the vlogosphere. “I get so many people [on Instagram] asking what I’m wearing and what makeup I’m using that I thought people might like it if I did videos that show my fashion and beauty choices,” she said.

The model was recently in L.A. to work on a big project that, so far, she’s keeping mum about. She tacked on a short break with a friend and played tour guide. “She’d never been to Los Angeles before so I showed her all the sights – Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, Malibu. It was cool.”

Lottie Moss

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

While there, she posted a picture of herself in a tiny bikini by Same Swim that followed a video of her working out doing a side plank. One begets the other, really. “I try to see my trainer, three to four times a week,” she said. “We work hard! Sometimes it’s boxing and skipping, sometimes weights. Always different.”

Her front row neighbors included singer-songwriter Ne-Yo, who spent the pre-show moments making silly faces into his phone while taking selfies, and FKA Twigs, who had a refreshingly straightforward reason for braving the anti-fur protestors outside to attend the show,

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story