Haider Ackermann, Stefano Tonchi Celebrate Berluti’s Beverly Hills Store

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

Haider Ackermann and Stefano Tonchi hosted an elegant soiree on Friday night to celebrate the opening of Berluti’s new Beverly Hills store. After cocktails in the boutique, a larger crowd headed up the hill to Eugenio Lopez’s art-filled bachelor pad for more drinks and a passed dinner.
Very few guests seemed to notice that it was Emmy weekend, as it was a more art-oriented crowd that included Alex Israel, China Chow, Alex Dellal, Angelique Soave, Ben Robson, Brandon Thomas Lee, Cameron Silver, Carlos Eric Lopez, Christian Louboutin, Djuna Bel, Elisa Sednaoui, Eric Buterbaugh, Gela Nash Taylor, Gladys Tamez, Greg Chait, Katherine Ross, Kelly Lynch, Maye Musk, Mitch Glazer, Nicolas Ghesquiere, Nicholas Fouquet, Olivier Zahm, Rachel Zoe, Rosson Crow, Samantha Traina, Sasha Grey, Shaun Regen, Shiva Rose, Simon Haas and Wolfgang Puck.
“I try to time our events to the beginning of the weekend when peopel are more relaxed,” said Tonchi. “If I had my way, W would just have a house in L.A. and a loft in New York. No offices, no overhead, a bunch of freelancers.” With all the recent changes at Condé Nast, perhaps his vision has a chance of becoming a reality.
Ackermann, meanwhile, was enjoying the change

