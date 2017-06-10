Heron Preston Talks Sanitation Workers, Uniforms

HELLO HERON: Heron Johnson’s retail tour, which debuted in Moscow, touched down in London Friday at Selfridges, which is carrying his range exclusively.

“I’ve always been a creative and an ideas kid,” said Johnson. “I’ve always done things and kind of figured things on my own. I grew up in San Francisco as a skateboarder and we’re super obsessed with style. I think that played a huge part and my life in New York being a style capital and my friends were cool as f—. Just all of that influenced my aesthetic today.

“I wanted to go on this tour because I want to feel connected with the community within all of the cities,” he explained. “So I can introduce myself and it feels like a meaningful experience for people that I’m selling my collection to. I think that’s was special about the launch of this collection that actually get to sit and connect with people.”

A former art director for Kanye West — where he designed tour merchandise — Johnson worked at Nike and was also a part of the Been Trill art and DJ collective with Virgil Abloh and Matthew Williams.

The designer collaborated with the Department of Sanitation in NY for

