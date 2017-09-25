Breaking News
Highlights From the New York Trade Shows

Women’s brands congregated in New York City last week to present new collections for spring 2018 at Capsule, Woman and Coterie. Here are a few of the notable brands creating buzz at the shows.
COTERIE
Misa Los Angeles
Year Started: 2016
Aesthetic: Luxe and feminine. “It’s definitely coast to cocktail,” said Shadi Askari-Farhat, designer and owner of the brand. “Half the pieces you can wear to cocktails, a wedding or an evening event. Every piece is unique and different and definitely statement pieces.”
Key Pieces: Florals, plaid and gingham sets, mix/match stripes and prints within a silhouette and ruffles with boning. “My goal is to give women an ultimate wardrobe,” noting the line includes sweaters, dresses, tops, bottoms and bodysuits. “I like to create heirlooms. I don’t like fast fashion,” said Askari-Farhat.
Prices: Tops wholesale between $78 and $124, skirts are $112 to $150, pants are $112 to $134 and dresses are $150 to $220.
Figue
Year Started: 2012, first time showing at Coterie.
Aesthetic: Figue, which was launched by Stephanie von Watzdorf, was born out of her passion for travel and desire to share the talents of artisans around the world. The line’s aesthetic is global gypsy-meets-jet-set spirit, combining unusual prints with layered textures, embroideries and hand-beading. It

