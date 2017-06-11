Breaking News
Hip-Hop Collabs on Steroids for Made L.A. Day 2

Fashion’s affinity for streetwear and the broader world of hip-hop came into clear focus for the second and final day of Made Los Angeles.
If experiential is the future — since it certainly is the present — Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Yung Jake and A$AP Ferg, along with designers from Rochambeau, 424, Joyrich and Pleasures among others, came together Saturday to merge fashion, music and commerce to cap the two-day festival.
Perhaps it was a bit symbolic than when rapper Snoop Dogg came out to kick off the day’s first show playing the single “The Next Episode” to cheers from the crowd. The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., continued to sing along to several more tracks in the center of the theater as some models danced around parked Chevy Impalas while still others walked to show off the collection from his collaboration with Los Angeles label Joyrich, where the rapper’s son, Cordell Broadus, served as creative director.
“Doing this collection was all fun,” said the younger Broadus. “It was my first time doing something like this. It was very important for me to bring my family in so I wanted to involve them in the whole show.”
