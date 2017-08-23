Breaking News
Hiro Clark Teams With Ron Herman on Limited-Edition T-shirts

Hiro Clark started off as a digital brand three years ago. Collaborations with brick-and-mortar businesses have helped it scale.
Up next, the Los Angeles men’s T-shirt brand rolls out two limited-edition T-shirts for Los Angeles retailer Ron Herman’s Melrose Avenue location on Thursday.
The graphic T-shirts read “Son of the Beach” and “Agave Desert Rose Saguaro.” They retail for $128 and come with a solid black cap, the brand’s first foray into the accessories category.
“Ron Herman has been a great partner and was the first store to pick up the brand and they’ve done really well with it,” said Hiro Clark owner and creative director Andy Salzer. “They’re the perfect L.A. store. We make the perfect T. It was a perfect match.”
Salzer started the brand in 2014, testing the waters by intentionally starting off as a digital brand. The shirts are made in Toronto — via a manufacturer Salzer worked with in his past life heading up the New York men’s wear brand Yoko Devereaux — with the shirts printed in Los Angeles. There are three pricing tiers: $78 for blanks, $98 for seasonal pieces and reprints and $128 for limited-edition items.
