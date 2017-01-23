Inaugural Weekend Fashion Choices Include Lesser-Known American Labels, Along With Famous Ones

While many worldwide shoppers are very familiar with the name Ralph Lauren, they may have run to Google some of the lesser-known designers who helped define First Lady Melania Trump’s Inaugural Weekend style.

Apart from Ralph Lauren, who oversees a $7.5 billion global empire, the other four designers Melania turned to were not blockbuster names — and all are based in New York. Hervé Pierre, the designer with whom Trump collaborated for her off-the-shoulder, six-ply crepe Inaugural Ball gown, is currently not selling a collection to stores. After 14 years at Carolina Herrera, he left the company last winter as creative director. He declined to comment on his future plans Saturday.

Shoppers will be hard-pressed to find versions of the Norisol Ferrari-designed military-inspired coat Trump wore for Thursday’s Arlington National Cemetery event. The independent downtown designer specializes in bespoke orders. In an interview last week, Ferrari said, “I did this for women. I believe the unity of women is the most important thing there is to talk about in the world because without us, they have nothing.”

Among the more widely known names were Reem Acra, a bridal designer who branched out into eveningwear and Alice Roi, another New York designer whom FLOTUS counted on a

