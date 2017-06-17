Jamie Campbell Bower Says he is Half Actor, Half Musician at Ermenegildo Zegna Show

HALF-AND-HALF: Ahead of the Ermenegildo Zegna show, Jamie Campbell Bower discussed his role as Christopher Marlowe in the upcoming “Will” series on TNT that’s based on William Shakespeare’s life and bows next month. The actor said that clearly, as a London-born actor, “Shakespeare played an important part” in his life and that the series offered the opportunity to “delve more into Marlowe’s work and history.” And the takeaway? “He was a naughty boy,” laughed Campbell Bower. The actor is also a musician and will be touring through Europe this summer. “I spend equal time on acting and music. I don’t have much of social time, but who needs it?”

Jamie Campbell Bower at the Ermenegildo Zegna show

Lodovico Colli di Felizzano/WWD

Johannes Huebl is no stranger to fashion as a model, having worked with Tod’s and Salvatore Ferragamo on content and campaigns, as well as attending shows, often with his wife Olivia Palermo. Asked about the increasing number of coed shows, he said he was “not opposed” to the concept, and he also shared his views on the see-now-buy-now format. “It’s the future and as a consumer I appreciate it, but let’s see how it evolves.”

Johannes

