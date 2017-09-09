Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Jason Wu Fetes Fragrance With Intimate Dinner

Jason Wu Fetes Fragrance With Intimate Dinner

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 9 mins ago

“I just want to be a housewife hosting dinner parties and making beautiful perfume,” Jason Wu smiled as guests mingled over fig sangrias.
The gathering Friday night was to celebrate Wu’s fragrance launch in an intimate setting with close friends, like Stacey Jordan Cook, who hosted the dinner at her TriBeCa loft. As waiters carried around handcrafted cocktails, guests admired the colorful floral arrangements brought from Wu’s spring show earlier in the day.
“Beauty is an arena I’ve wanted to be in,” Wu said on creating the fragrance. “I’ve done a lot of beauty collaborations and I’ve never been shy about saying beauty is such a part of my DNA. When I had the opportunity to launch my fragrance with my 10th anniversary, I couldn’t say no.”
Lily Aldridge, who is the face of the fragrance, came to the dinner still wearing the nail art from Wu’s show, which was a design mimicking the fragrance bottle.
“For years we were saying we’re going to work together and finally [the fragrance] came and it was perfect timing,” she said. “I love perfume. Even if I don’t put makeup on or I don’t have time to do my hair, just putting on a fragrance makes you

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.