Jason Wu Fetes Fragrance With Intimate Dinner

“I just want to be a housewife hosting dinner parties and making beautiful perfume,” Jason Wu smiled as guests mingled over fig sangrias.

The gathering Friday night was to celebrate Wu’s fragrance launch in an intimate setting with close friends, like Stacey Jordan Cook, who hosted the dinner at her TriBeCa loft. As waiters carried around handcrafted cocktails, guests admired the colorful floral arrangements brought from Wu’s spring show earlier in the day.

“Beauty is an arena I’ve wanted to be in,” Wu said on creating the fragrance. “I’ve done a lot of beauty collaborations and I’ve never been shy about saying beauty is such a part of my DNA. When I had the opportunity to launch my fragrance with my 10th anniversary, I couldn’t say no.”

Lily Aldridge, who is the face of the fragrance, came to the dinner still wearing the nail art from Wu’s show, which was a design mimicking the fragrance bottle.

“For years we were saying we’re going to work together and finally [the fragrance] came and it was perfect timing,” she said. “I love perfume. Even if I don’t put makeup on or I don’t have time to do my hair, just putting on a fragrance makes you

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story