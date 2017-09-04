Jean Paul Gaultier’s Canadian Sojourn

TORONTO — Jean Paul Gaultier has never played it safe on the runway — or off it.

“I have always seen fashion as something that should be alive. Clothes on a hanger never interested me,” Gaultier told WWD.

No, for Gaultier, breathing new life into every effort became the gold standard, even as he ventured into music, dance, film and costume design, where he caused a worldwide frenzy thanks to the iconic cone bras he created for Madonna’s 1990 “Blond Ambition” tour.

That is why the current organizers of Toronto Fashion Week from Sept. 5 to 7 knew that Gaultier had to be the first to headline its new “In Conversation” series moderated by Derek Blasberg, the host of “CNN Style” on CNN International.

“Gaultier is a cultural giant,” said Suzanne Cohon, TFW’s arts and cultural ambassador. “Hearing him talk candidly about his life and career in this intimate atmosphere, we have created promises to be quite extraordinary.”

Gaultier, however, will not reveal any details. “I prefer to be surprised. That is the best way,” he said.

Yet enlisting the designer, along with other inaugural speakers like Arianne Phillips and Petra Collins, as well as integrating more arts programming is all part of a new vision to

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story