Jean Reno, Marisa Berenson Attend Lanvin Show

Expectations ran high on Wednesday at Lanvin as friends old and new turned out at the first show designed by Olivier Lapidus.
“[This show] is the beginning, next year will be the big bang,” said Jean Reno, who took a break from his action packed schedule in support of his “recent but very intense” friendship with Lapidus.
“Seduction is 98 percent of our actions, and fashion is definitely a weapon of seduction,” the French actor said. Best known internationally for his action movie roles, he recently starred in Hong-Kong action flick “The Adventurers” and is set to start filming “Doorman,” starring Katie Holmes, in November in Canada.

Jean Reno and Zofia Borucka 
Stephane Feugere/WWD

Model Ilona Smet, granddaughter of French music heavyweight Johnny Halliday, walked in Tuesday’s Etam Lingerie show alongside Constance Jablonski et Camille Rowe-Pourcheresse. She said she’s busy reading scripts to make her acting debut.
“I’m a bit back and forth at the moment, as I’ve just welcomed a grand-daughter from my daughter in Los Angeles,” Marisa Berenson said.
A member of the honorary committee of the Yves Saint Laurent museum, she  is heading to Marrakesh ahead of the museum’s inauguration on October 14. “But before that, I’ll enjoy a relaxing moment with my garden,

