Jean Reno, Marisa Berenson Attend Lanvin Show

Expectations ran high on Wednesday at Lanvin as friends old and new turned out at the first show designed by Olivier Lapidus.

“[This show] is the beginning, next year will be the big bang,” said Jean Reno, who took a break from his action packed schedule in support of his “recent but very intense” friendship with Lapidus.

“Seduction is 98 percent of our actions, and fashion is definitely a weapon of seduction,” the French actor said. Best known internationally for his action movie roles, he recently starred in Hong-Kong action flick “The Adventurers” and is set to start filming “Doorman,” starring Katie Holmes, in November in Canada.

Jean Reno and Zofia Borucka

Model Ilona Smet, granddaughter of French music heavyweight Johnny Halliday, walked in Tuesday’s Etam Lingerie show alongside Constance Jablonski et Camille Rowe-Pourcheresse. She said she’s busy reading scripts to make her acting debut.

“I’m a bit back and forth at the moment, as I’ve just welcomed a grand-daughter from my daughter in Los Angeles,” Marisa Berenson said.

A member of the honorary committee of the Yves Saint Laurent museum, she is heading to Marrakesh ahead of the museum’s inauguration on October 14. “But before that, I’ll enjoy a relaxing moment with my garden,

