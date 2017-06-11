Breaking News
Jessica Chastain Marries Moncler Executive in Italy

MILAN – Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain tied the knot with her longtime Italian boyfriend Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo on Saturday. The ceremony took place at the groom’s family owned 17th-century Villa Tiepolo Passi estate in the Italian city of Treviso, an hour drive from Venice.
The bride wore a custom-made strapless white gown, which she styled with a simple up hairdo and long veil.
Reports attribute the gown to designer Riccardo Tisci, who was present at the wedding, posting live on his Instagram account.
The ceremony gathered celebrieties and representatives of the fashion world, including Anne Hathaway, who was wearing a violet a red Valentino gown, flanked by husband Adam Shulman; actress Emily Blunt, who sported a Peter Pilotto fall 2017 cerise dress with metallic sandals; Moncler’s chief executive officer Remo Ruffini; Giorgio Armani’s niece Roberta Armani; British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful; socialite Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, who wore an Azzedine Alaia fall 2016 two piece look, made of burgundy laced crop top and long skirt.
Chastain’s “Zero Dark Thirty” costar Edgar Ramirez and Canadian director Xavier Dolan also arrived in Italy for the occasion, sharing moments of the pre-wedding party hosted in Venice on Friday on their Instagram accounts.
