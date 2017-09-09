Katharine Hamnett Marches in London, Returns With Sustainable Range

KATHARINE’S CAUSE: British designer Katharine Hamnett is back in action on the political — and fashion — fronts. The designer — famous for her political and environmental activism over the decades — took part in the People’s March for Europe on Saturday, where thousands gathered at Hyde Park Corner in London and marched through the capital to Parliament Square.

Hamnett spoke alongside singer and songwriter Bob Geldof during the pro-EU rally, and designed a “Cancel Brexit” T-shirt for the cause. The designer said the U.K. needs a second referendum, and called the first one “deeply flawed.”

“People were lied to,” Hamnett said on Saturday. “They were given the wrong information. It’s hard to understand what economic benefit Brexit is offering Britain. And there’s a vast cost. What do we actually get out of it? Why are we leaving the single market? What’s to hate about it? It’s just crazy.”

Another issue dear to Hamnett is sustainability. It’s been 14 years since she’s shown a seasonal collection, and now she’s back with a see-now-buy-now offer that has sustainability at its heart.

Her latest range includes bomber jackets, boiler suits, silk joggers and white T-shirts. The designer revisited her archives and has reissued a few styles,

