Kenzo Plots Global Expansion Under New CEO

PARIS — Kenzo’s new chief executive officer is expected to speed the brand’s expansion in China, Japan and the U.S.

“The objective is to really continue the momentum,” said Pierre-Yves Roussel, chairman and ceo of LVMH Fashion Group, who tapped Sylvie Colin to helm the Paris-based fashion house, effective Sept. 25.

She will succeed Eric Marechalle, who becomes ceo of Marc Jacobs International, effective Oct. 1.

Colin joins from the contemporary fashion brand Maje, which belongs to SMCP group.

Over the summer, Kenzo transformed its distribution agreement with Hong Kong-based specialty retailer I.T into a joint venture, which will allow the brand to “scale up” its presence in China, where there already more than 45 Kenzo stores.

“We really believe there is a lot of potential there, given the size of the market and our price point,” Roussel said.

The company is also in the throes of relaunching the brand in Japan, and Colin is to lay the groundwork to open freestanding stores in the U.S. “in the years to come” to build on the wholesale business, he added.

Meanwhile, the brand continues to march across Europe, having opened a boutique in Barcelona earlier this year that Roussel noted is performing strongly.

In an interview, the executive explained

