Kering to Open Historic Paris Headquarters to Visitors

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

MODERN HOSPITALITY: Kering is opening its historic Paris headquarters to the public over a weekend this month, inviting visitors to explore the history of the 17th-century hospice through a virtual reality tour.
Developed by a French start-up Timescope and historians, the tour will focus on the site’s role as a hospital just over a century ago.
The hospital chapel will serve as the site of an exhibit of contemporary artwork from the Pinault Collection with pieces from Seung-Taek Lee, Chen Zhen and David Hammons.
Over the weekend of Sept. 16 and 17, visitors will also be able to inspect haute couture pieces designed by Cristóbal Balenciaga, dotted throughout the cluster of Left Bank buildings.
The temporary exhibits represent “heritage and creation,” said Kering chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault, who was looking for a fresh way to show the site to the public for this year’s heritage days event.
The company celebrated its move into the headquarters a year ago, inviting designers, movie stars and local politicians to view art work from the Pinault Collection.

