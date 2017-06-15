Breaking News
Koza Re-brands to Paradised for Resort 2018

New York brand Koza is now Paradised in a name change the company’s founders think speaks to a broader group of people.
The change, which becomes official with the company’s resort 2018 collection, also mirrors an expansion in the company’s aesthetic which has branched out from its originally Turkish towel designs when it started in 2014.
“We wanted to expand beyond more than just doing Turkish towels. It’s very precise; it’s very niche,” said designer and cofounder Sinje Lesemann. “We basically introduced other fabrications and also graphic Ts and sweatshirts. We started to really find our voice and a real point of view. It’s where streetwear meets resortwear…We’re now reaching the next growth phase and thought now would be the time to do it.”
Paradised reflects a positive, spiritual place, Lesemann said. It’s also a word she said nearly anyone understands no matter what language someone may speak.
Koza, entered the market in 2014 with Lesemann and Daniela Jung, who has styled Jared Leto and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, launching the ready-to-wear collection out of New York.
The company’s largest account is Net-a-porter. The line is also sold at Lane Crawford, The Webster, By George and some Saks Fifth Avenue stores.
