LaDoubleJ To Inaugurate Pop-Up Store in Tulum

LaDoubleJ.com, the vintage online retailer established in 2015 by California native and Milan-based fashion editor and vintage collector J.J. Martin, is debuting today a pop-up store at Hotel Esencia, a luxury beach resort located a stone’s throw from Tulum on Mexico’s Mayan Riviera.

Open through the month of January, the temporary store, which will be decorated with vintage furniture, will carry shirts, skirts and dresses from LaDoubleJ Editions, a capsule collection of pieces featuring a retro look and splashed with patterns coming from the archives of Como-based silk specialist Mantero. For example, the capsule includes items worked in the Sixties’ blue, yellow and white “Tropicale” print, as well as numbers showing the pink and white “Lilum” motif, created in the Nineties by Seterie Cugnasca, a silk manufacturer controlled by Mantero. Price will range from 375 euros, or $392 at current exchange rate, to 660 euros, or $689.

In addition, the pop-up store will offer vintage jewelry, customized beach towels, pillows and small home accessories.

“The people running the Hotel Esencia liked the pop-up shop we opened at the Pellicano Hotel [a luxury hotel on Italy’s Tuscan coast] last summer and they contacted us,” Martin said. “I think that people really enjoy doing shopping

