Livia Firth, Eco-Age Team With Matchesfashion.com

LIAISING WITH LIVIA: Livia Firth’s brand consultancy Eco-Age has teamed with Matchesfashion.com on a sustainable initiative program that launched Thursday at Jean-Georges Restaurant at The Connaught in London.

Matchesfashion.com said it plans to reach out to brands and highlight positive sustainability stories. With help from Eco-Age, they plan to create a code of conduct for the more than 400 brands they stock, including Alexander McQueen, Isabel Marant and Balenciaga.

Ruth Chapman, cofounder and executive co-chairman, said the two companies had toiled for seven months in secret and that Matchesfashion.com looked to Firth and her team for their insight on sustainability, and for their guidance and expertise. Chapman said she plans to talk to the designers to highlight sustainable activities.

“It is a positive process that our brands shouldn’t be afraid of,” said Chapman. “We want to empower knowledge. It’s quite an undertaking if you want to go down that road. We want to establish a forward-looking approach to the way we do business. It will allow us a few good years to get where we need to go, and we will create awareness. Hopefully we can move the dialogue around sustainability and fashion. It’s a conversation that’s really important now and we want

