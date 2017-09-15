London Fashion Week Spring 2018: Ones to Watch

Harry Evans

To say that Harry Evans has seen two extremes of the fashion landscape would be an understatement. Evans, who has his BA and MA from Central Saint Martins and launched his label earlier this year, put in time at the ultra-edgy and now-defunct Meadham Kirchhoff brand and at Céline.

“I probably couldn’t have picked two more different places to work,” Evans said. “Working at Meadham Kirchhoff was amazing. I don’t know if a brand like that will ever exist again. I’m really lucky to have worked somewhere with so much originality and a lot of what they were doing was practically couture.

“Céline was a totally different experience, quite a culture shock — especially the scale of the company. I’ve always loved Céline, but it’s so different from my aesthetic. It was an amazing opportunity to see behind the scenes of such a respected brand and work in a totally different way.”

The designer, who also consulted on knitwear for Grace Wales Bonner’s first season, describes his aesthetic as very personal — and ever-evolving. “I think I’m more drawn to things with a richness, a bit of a glamour and a bit of humor,” Evans said.

He said he designs his range

