Lucky Blue Smith, Pyper America Host Iceberg’s Event

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

A FUNNY THING: “It was fun,” Lucky Blue Smith, his sister Pyper America, and James Long, the creative director of Iceberg, said in chorus, talking about photographing the brand’s fall ad campaign. The two siblings, who appear together in the images, flew to Milan on Saturday to attend the meet-and-greet event held at the Iceberg’s shop on Via Verri.
According to the house, over 300 young girls gathered outside the store beginning in the early afternoon. They were gifted with a white logoed t-shirt, which the models signed.
“Iceberg was famous for [David] LaChapelle, [who] shot Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton,” said Long, pointing out how it was an obvious choice to tap the Smiths. “I thought these guys are kind of like the Iceberg stars of nowadays, really,” Long explained.
Sporting Iceberg’s matching logo-ed crewneck, on him, and jogger pants, on her, the siblings giggled, saying they don’t feel like they are celebrities.
“We’re just these goofy kids,” said Pyper America, who is planning to attend auditions and start an acting career. When asked about her idols, she mentioned Emma Stone and Reese Witherspoon.
The 19-year-old Lucky Blue, who saw the birth of his first child back in July said, “Life with her [his daughter,

