Maiyet to Reopen SoHo Store on Monday

COLLECTIVELY THINKING: After a month of renovations, Maiyet will reopen its SoHo store on Monday as a collective.

Shoppers will find designated areas for each of its new brand partners — Raven + Lily, Voz and Stae — at the 16 Crosby Street boutique. Raven + Lily produces apparel, accessories and home goods with the help of 1,500 women who are provided fair trade wages to help them break free from poverty. Voz is an ethically minded label that aims to protect the well-being and cultural values of rural indigenous women. And Stae specializes in natural beauty products that are selected through personal trial. These brands meld well with Maiyet, which has always focused on ethically sourced, sustainable items as key to the company’s ethos.

Maiyet Collective shoppers will also be able to pick up items from Article 22, Catzorange, Lois London, Koja and Yosuzi. A limited selection of the Maiyet Collective items may be sold via the company’s e-commerce site.

Over the past six years years the company has sought out handcrafted items and unusual fabrics from global resources that rely on local talent in their respective countries. The nonprofit NEST, which helps train and enrich artisan businesses, has been instrumental to

