Milan Fashion Week: Highs — and Highs

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 44 mins ago

MILAN — The bright blue skies and daily doses of sunshine worked wonders on the mood of buyers, who praised Milan’s creativity and use of color, disco glitter and tailoring. Linda Fargo of Bergdorf Goodman didn’t mince words. “The weather was an upper for Milan, many collections were on an up and where there was newness, our spend will be up to match,” she said.
Helen David of Harrods said her must-have was “Gucci everything,” while Mario Grauso of Holt Renfrew summed up many of the retailers’ feelings about the Versace show, Donatella’s tribute to Gianni on the 20-year anniversary of his death: “Donatella has dominated the entire week with her tribute collection and reunion of the most iconic models.”
Ken Downing of Neiman Marcus called the city a treasure trove of ideas. “I feel so good about Milan. There is so much creativity coming off the runways right now in terms of collections — but also the music. It was a pleasure of a fashion week.”
Here, a roundup of the Milan highlights from the mouths of retailers:
Linda Fargo, senior vice president of the fashion office and director of women’s fashion and store presentation at Bergdorf Goodman: 
FAVORITE COLLECTIONS: The Gianni Versace tribute with

