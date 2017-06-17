Milano Moda Graduate Third Edition Rewards Young Talents’ Creativity

MILAN — On Thursday night, the Italian Chamber of Fashion marked the opening of Milan Fashion Week with the third edition of Milano Moda Graduate, which continues to promote the creativity of young designers.

The show, held at the Fabbrica del Vapore venue, a former train factory, staged collections from seven young designers selected among 260 requests from 28 Italian fashion schools.

Camera Nazionale della Moda invited an international jury presided over by Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel parent group OTB, to evaluate the candidates and assign the award. Other members of the jury included Camera president Carlo Capasa; Jacopo Etro; Moncler chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini; Anna Zegna, and Sara Sozzani Maino, head of Vogue Talents at Vogue Italia, among others.

A look from Alberto Furlan Milano Moda Graduate Show

Alberto Furlan of IUAV scooped up the prize for best collection with a contemporary and sporty lineup of men’s wear with a focus on juxtaposition of different fabric scraps – imagine denim over a pinstriped formal pant, for instance.

For the first time, MAC Cosmetics bestowed a prize. Istituto Marangoni’s Yanrong Ma received the award from the company’s brand manager Paolo Deponti as special recognition for a capsule that best interpreted this season’s

