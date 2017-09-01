Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Minnie Mouse to Attend Her First New York Fashion Week

Minnie Mouse to Attend Her First New York Fashion Week

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 13 mins ago

MINNIE TAKES MANHATTAN: It’s about time: Minnie Mouse will be touching down in Manhattan next week to attend her first New York Fashion Week visit. Her first order of business is posing for photographs at the Empire State Building Observatory on Tuesday at 10 a.m. During her stay she plans to attend a master class at Instagram with Eva Chen, head of fashion partnerships, and visit Refinery 29 to talk trends with Annie Georgia Greenberg, fashion editor at large, video producer and host.  She may even attend a fashion week party Friday night. At press time, she had no plans to attend a fashion show, but obviously that could change once publicists get wind of her visit.
Long considered a fashion icon, Minnie has served as a muse for designers, inspiring new fashion collections and appearing in magazines and runway shows all over the world. Her classic polka-dot ensemble has been continually reimagined by the fashion industry through the decades.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.