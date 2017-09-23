Breaking News
Net-a-porter, Bulgari Socialize Under Milan's Starry Skies

STAR POWER: Summer just can’t bring itself to say arrivederci to Milano, where the weather has been sunny and balmy all week, leaving showgoers wondering why they’re rushing between runways instead of heading to the seaside.
Nights have been warm and starlit, too, creating the ideal backdrop for cocktail parties hosted by Net-a-porter president Alison Loehnis and Bulgari, which feted a handbag collaboration with Nicholas Kirkwood.

“It’s sadly not my home — I wish it were,” said Loehnis, referring to the historic — and spectacular — private villa near Corso Magenta, where she hosted a party for Net’s fashion brands and members of the industry, including Yoox Net-a-porter chief executive officer Federico Marchetti.
A private home belonging to the Radice Fossati family, the villa boasts a 13th-century facade and courtyard, and 18th-century interiors that were filled with ancestral oil paintings mounted on mile-high walls.
“We’re an Anglo-Italian family now, an international family. We thought it was the perfect time of year, and we wanted something cozy,” she said as she greeted guests including Diego Della Valle, Antonio Berardi, Laudomia Pucci, Gianvito Rossi, Marco Bizzarri, Marco de Vincenzo and Alessandro dell’Acqua, in the lush and sprawling garden.
The night before, Bulgari hosted

