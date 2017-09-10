New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Gets a Public Reminder To Save the Garment Center from Designers and Supporters

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 22 mins ago

MAYORAL APPEAL: Rather than just send a letter to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asking — for a second time — that the Garment Center Steering Committee’s recommendations be considered before any changes to the current zoning are made, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (N.Y.) and a group of supporters held a press event Saturday morning.
On the rooftop of Nanette Lepore’s showroom, Lepore, Bob Savage, Yeohlee Teng, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and about 25 others voiced their concern about the potential upheaval of the neighborhood’s ecosystem. Standing beside a chart that outlined the garment center’s boundaries, Maloney recalled the time in the Seventies when the district was created by former Mayor Ed Koch and how he spoke “forcefully” about the need “to preserve this dynamic, creative ecosystem. He had that vision and every other mayor has kept that vision. I’m all for development in Brooklyn but there’s room for everybody.”
Earlier this year city officials proposed a $136 million “Made in New York” campus at Bush Terminal in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park. About 40 garment center supporters helped to stall plans to set that plan in motion, by staging another press event days before an August 21 City Planning Commission

