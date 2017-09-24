Breaking News
New York Gala to Honor Sidney Toledano, Peter Marino

GOING FOR GOLD: Sidney Toledano is capping a banner year for Dior with another award.
As the house celebrates its 70th anniversary, the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) will honor Toledano, chairman and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture, with its prestigious Pilier d’Or award at its black-tie Trophée des Arts gala, scheduled to take place in New York on Nov. 13.
The organization will also hand Peter Marino the Trophée des Arts award at the ceremony, due to be held at the Plaza hotel under the patronage of the Ambassador of France in Washington and the Consul General of France in New York.
Established in 1992, the Trophée des Arts recognizes a distinguished artist or cultural icon who exemplifies the organization’s mission of French-American friendship and cross-cultural exchange. Past recipients include Jeff Koons, Marc Jacobs, Christian Lacroix and Catherine Deneuve.
The Pilier d’Or award, which was added in 2006, recognizes a leading business figure for outstanding contributions to the economic and social relationships between North America and France. Previous honorees include Jean-Paul Agon, ceo of L’Oréal.
Since taking over as ceo of Dior in 1998, Toledano has expanded its retail network from half-a-dozen stores to around 200 worldwide, many of them designed by

