New York School of Design Courting High School Students With Summer Program

WHILE THEY’RE YOUNG: High schoolers will soon be able to take a crash course in fashion at the New York School of Design. The garment center school is offering a Fashion Portfolio Prep program starting July 24 to help prepare teenagers who plan to go on to try to get into a four-year design school.

As for what the greatest misconception is among teenagers, NYSD president Janet Tsong said, “They have no idea how much work it is to work in fashion. Our focus really is on technical design. A lot of designers go into fashion just wanting to sketch or draw, but they don’t realize the inner workings of a garment or how it’s really made. We really focus on pattern-making, draping, making tech packs, doing specs — and many are shocked by the work that is involved. We don’t try to scare them off too much in the beginning, but we really do try to keep them in check.”

Suggesting that many design schools don’t make the technical aspects of design a priority any more, Tsong noted that a lot of jobs are in pattern-making, technical design and production. “Hopefully, with the emphasis on creating jobs in the garment industry,

