New York Trade Shows See Steady Traffic

NEW YORK — Retailers turned out in droves for the recent round of women’s trade shows here last week, eager to snatch up the latest trends for spring, which ranged from skin-baring looks to the ongoing fascination with boho.
Coterie, which took place Sept. 17 through 19 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, kept things interesting by adding several areas to the show. There was Studio by Maris Collective, featuring 15 collections; the Khora Energy Lounge; a beauty area, spotlighting about 10 brands, and R.A.C. — Random Acts of Creativity, which styled 30 mannequins in Coterie brands, and their own acquired pieces.
Danielle Licata, vice president and general manager of Coterie, noted that the show vibe and traffic were strong and she received overwhelming positive feedback from the brands. “Retailers flocked to new destinations such as Beauty and Studio by Maris Collective proving that people are ready to try new categories and expose themselves to fresh collections,” she said. Among the retailers who shopped Coterie were Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Mario’s, Julian Gold, Anthropologie, Barbara Jean and Rent the Runway, she said.
There were plenty of spring trends on display such as tops with sleeve interest, skin-baring looks, bra tops, new

