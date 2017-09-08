NYFW: The Shows to Move to Spring Studios in February 2018

Breaking News
Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

The wandering New York women’s fashion shows have found a new home.
IMG and Spring have forged an alliance whereby NYFW: The Shows will move to Spring Studios at 50 Varick Street, beginning in February.
Spring will serve as the centralized hub for all NYFW: The Shows-related activity, including runways shows and presentations, retail pop-ups, digital activations and designer partnerships.
Through this alliance, NYFW: The Shows’ designers and partners will benefit from access to Spring Studios, a multidisciplinary space available year-round, as well as creative services. There will be various spaces available for women’s shows. IMG officials declined to reveal the length of the deal, nor were they available for comment.
This season, the main location for NYFW: The Shows is Skylight Clarkson Sq at 550 Washington Street after Skylight at Moynihan Station at 360 West 33rd Street was no longer available. Those two venues had been the main venues since fall 2015, although designers have been holding their shows all over town.
The Shed at Hudson Yards, a multiarts center that will house all types of performing arts, visual arts and popular culture, has been rumored to be the future home of fashion week. It is still under construction and won’t be ready until spring

