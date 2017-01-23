Paris Couture Houses Brace for Change After Turbulent Year

PARIS — Paris couture houses are bracing for a season of changes as luxury executives question the future of the traditional runway show in a context of ongoing uncertainty — even for the 1 percent who make up high fashion’s customer base.

The displays, which kick into high gear today, mark the start of anniversary years for Dior, which turns 70, and Schiaparelli, which was founded in 1927. Versace is scaling down its presence by staging a presentation in lieu of a catwalk show, while Maison Rabih Kayrouz returned to the schedule with a display on Sunday evening, albeit showcasing its fall ready-to-wear collection.

Houses like Chanel, Giorgio Armani and Jean-Paul Gaultier will be showing in their usual slots, though all of them underlined the importance of taking their collections on tour afterward, following a year impacted by terrorist attacks, which discouraged high spenders from visiting Paris.

It promises to be a celebratory year for Dior, with Maria Grazia Chiuri, the house’s first female designer, showing her debut couture collection at the Musée Rodin today, to be followed in the evening by a masked ball. In July, Dior will be the subject of a large-scale retrospective at Les Arts Décoratifs featuring some 500 outfits.

