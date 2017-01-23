Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Paris Couture Houses Brace for Change After Turbulent Year

Paris Couture Houses Brace for Change After Turbulent Year

Posted by: WWD in Fashion 6 mins ago Comments Off on Paris Couture Houses Brace for Change After Turbulent Year 3 Views

PARIS — Paris couture houses are bracing for a season of changes as luxury executives question the future of the traditional runway show in a context of ongoing uncertainty — even for the 1 percent who make up high fashion’s customer base.
The displays, which kick into high gear today, mark the start of anniversary years for Dior, which turns 70, and Schiaparelli, which was founded in 1927. Versace is scaling down its presence by staging a presentation in lieu of a catwalk show, while Maison Rabih Kayrouz returned to the schedule with a display on Sunday evening, albeit showcasing its fall ready-to-wear collection.
Houses like Chanel, Giorgio Armani and Jean-Paul Gaultier will be showing in their usual slots, though all of them underlined the importance of taking their collections on tour afterward, following a year impacted by terrorist attacks, which discouraged high spenders from visiting Paris.
It promises to be a celebratory year for Dior, with Maria Grazia Chiuri, the house’s first female designer, showing her debut couture collection at the Musée Rodin today, to be followed in the evening by a masked ball. In July, Dior will be the subject of a large-scale retrospective at Les Arts Décoratifs featuring some 500 outfits.
Sidney Toledano,

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

WWD

Latest posts by WWD (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.