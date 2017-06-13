Breaking News
Patrick McMullan’s Personal Collection to Be Auctioned on Artnet

MCMULLAN’S LENS: “The A-List: Works From the Collection of Patrick McMullan” will be auctioned online from June 20 to 29 on Artnet, the online resource for the international art market. The sale includes 50 photos, prints and paintings from the society photographer’s personal collection.
McMullan began photographing celebrities and friends of Andy Warhol in the Eighties. The collection includes prints and photographs by Warhol himself, as well as works by other influential painters like Donald Baechler, Hunt Slonem, Ross Bleckner and Shepard Fairey, and photographic works by Marilyn Minter, James Welling, Mona Kuhn, James Nachtwey, Leo Villareal and Roe Ethridge.
The sale will also include contemporary works by well-known fashion and celebrity photographers such as David LaChapelle, Steven Klein, Bruce Weber, David Croland, Marco Glaviano, Harry Benson, David Bailey, Slim Aarons and Arthur Elgort.
Highlights from the online sale include a portfolio of 12 signed photographs shot by Andy Warhol (estimate $100,000 to $150,000); an original mixed media piece by Shepard Fairey sourced from a photograph McMullan took in the Eighties of Keith Haring (estimate $40,000 to $60,0000), and Warhol’s “Sitting Bull” from his “Cowboys and Indians” series (estimate $20,000 to $30,000).

