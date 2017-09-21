Plus-size Influencer, Part-time Designer Gabi Gregg Talks About How Industry Is Changing

PLUSES AND MINUSES: With an apparel line with Premme codesigned by Nicolette Mason, a deal with Swimsuits for All, and a new innerwear partnership with Playful Promises, plus-size fashion influencer Gabi Gregg has seen the large-size category evolve.

Credited with starting the “fatkini” trend through a deal with Swimsuits for All, Gregg (@GabiFresh) focuses on a body-positive message with all that she does. Her latest deal comes when other companies are focusing more attention on nonmodel-size women. Considered to be a size 14 or above, the plus-size market is estimated to be a $20.4 billion business. Kmart is extending its sizing for all in-house brands as part of its “Fabulously Sized” collection. Rose & Willard, an e-tailer that features women of all sizes on its site, is considering getting into wholesale due to demand. (The company also requires that models agree to sit down for meals during shoots.) Prabal Gurung, Michael Kors and Christian Siriano have hired large-size runway models and designed for them in recent seasons. One such recruit, Danielle Brooks, has a new advertising deal with Lane Bryant. And Tess Holliday has been making the rounds talking about her new book “The Not So Subtle Art of Being A

