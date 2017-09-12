Prabal Gurung Named Global Creative Director at Tasaki

LONDON — The Japanese jewelry house Tasaki has tapped Prabal Gurung to be its new global creative director

As part of his new position, Gurung will introduce a new high jewelry line called Tasaki Atelier, unveiled in during the designer’s spring 2018 show on Sunday. The brand added that it would continue collaborating with artists on different capsules.

Gurung, known for championing diversity and sustainability in his catwalk shows, said that he was drawn to the history of the house and its commitment to ethical processes.

“Tasaki sources, develops and designs with couture ideals – utilizing sustainable, fair and ethical practices and offers the highest quality pearls, diamonds and gemstones. We are thrilled to continue telling our brand story by celebrating women of beauty and substance, and luxury with soul, through this partnership,” said the designer.

Toshikazu Tajima, Tasaki’s chief executive officer and board director, said Gurung is the best partner to give the house a new dimension and embody its future. “I expect that Prabal will further expand Tasaki’s world of modern beauty.”

In the past, the jeweler had teamed with other New York-based designers including Thakoon Panichgul.

The ‘Tasaki Atelier’ collection will be available at the brand’s flagship store in Tokyo as of February, followed by

