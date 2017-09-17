QVC to Give Exclusive Look at Emmy Awards Red Carpet

QVC will be covering the red carpet at tonight’s Emmy Awards and will air interviews with celebrities on its “Red Carpet Style” live program Monday at 10 p.m. EST.

During the program, the celebrity styles will be matched up with similar fashion, accessories, beauty products and jewelry that QVC is selling on the show.

“For the first time ever, we are giving customers an exclusive look at the Emmy Awards red carpet, one of Hollywood’s most fashionable, star-studded event,” said Doug Howe, executive vice president of merchandising for QVC. He said joining forces with the Television Academy positions QVC “as a major player in the world of fashion.”

Cameron Silver, fashion director of H by Halston, and McKenzie Westmore, host of Syfy’s “Face Off,” will serve as QVC correspondents on the red carpet. During the QVC show on Monday, host Shawn Killinger will be joined by celebrities, stylists and influencers dishing on Hollywood fashion trends and showing how to translate them for your own wardrobe with QVC products. QVC is also using QVC.com, @QVC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the red carpet coverage.

