Rachel Comey to Present Her Fall 2017 Line in L.A.

Citing a desire to connect with her Los Angeles customers and the local and international fashion communities, Rachel Comey is the latest designer to choose the City of Angels as the locale for her next fashion show. The New York-based designer, whose fans include Parker Posey, Rashida Jones and Leandra Medine, will present her fall collection on Feb. 7 at Hauser Wirth & Schimmel, the international gallery devoted to contemporary art and modern masters, in conjunction with Manuela, the gallery’s on-site restaurant. The downtown Los Angeles gallery was the site of a screening for Prada and David O. Russell‘s short film “Past Forward.”
Comey joins Rachel Zoe, who will present her fall collection on Feb. 1; Rebecca Minkoff, who will stage a see-now-buy-now show at The Grove on Feb. 4, and Tommy Hilfiger, who will stage a massive see-now-buy-now event in Venice Beach on Feb. 8. Tom Ford is also said to be showing his next collection in Los Angeles, presumably around Oscar weekend. Comey will host press appointments the following day at her Melrose Place store, and will also hold private appointments in her New York showroom during New York Fashion Week.
Comey’s namesake label, which began as men’s wear, grew out

