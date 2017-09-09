Rebecca Minkoff Stages See-Now-Buy-Now Show at SoHo Flagship

For her fourth “see-now-buy-now” show, Rebecca Minkoff invited top customers, celebrities and media to her flagship at 96 Greene Street Saturday to view the fall 2017 collection.

Celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Victoria Justice and Coco Rocha lined the front row, along with about 40 others, who viewed the runway show, while enjoying music by sisters Allison, Meegan and Natalie Closner who make up the trio Joseph.

As the fashion show was going on inside, hundreds of customers lined up outside, screaming and vying for raffle prices such as a $1,000 shopping spree; brunch with Chandon and influencer Arielle Charnas of Something Navy; one-of-a-kind bags and leather jackets, and a one-on-one experience with Rebecca Minkoff herself.

According to Uri Minkoff, chief executive officer of Minkoff, the company received 500 RSVPs from customers who wanted to attend the event, and the company suggested that they get there at 10 a.m. to secure a good spot in line.

“This is our kick off for back-to-work and back-to-school,” said Minkoff, who was greeting guests along with his sister, Rebecca. Uri Minkoff noted that they cast a diverse group of models to walk the runway.

Rebecca Minkoff explained that the fall collection’s theme was “On Tour,” which was inspired

